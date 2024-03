Share:













Additional funding from the United States will not lead to a radical breakthrough for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ukrainian forces but will provide an opportunity to gradually push russian forces back.

This was stated by the chairman of the Armed Forces Committee of the U.S. Senate / Democratic Senator, Jack Reed, in a conversation with journalists, Voice of America reports.

He noted that if lawmakers approve additional aid for Ukraine, Ukrainian troops "will gradually retreat from the russians for the rest of the year, but not decisively."

Reed suggests that with additional support from the United States, the AFU will be able to launch an offensive in 2025.

"In 2025, a new offensive operation should take place, which, I hope, will allow them to exercise fire control over Crimea... This will significantly complicate the situation for the russians and, hopefully, force them to sit down at the negotiating table," Reed emphasized.

