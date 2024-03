Naftogaz appeals in court the Antimonopoly Committee’s fine for abuse of monopoly position worth UAH 722 milli

Share:













Copied



The Naftogaz of Ukraine, a national joint-stock company, appealed to the Commercial Court of Kyiv against the Antimonopoly Committee's fine of UAH 721.893 million for abuse of monopoly position.

This is stated in the court decision, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the materials of the case, the claims are based on the fact that the contested decision of the Antimonopoly Committee dated December 28, 2023, was adopted due to an incomplete clarification of the circumstances that are relevant to the case regarding the monopoly (dominant) position of the Naftogaz of Ukraine group in the person of Naftogaz Trading LLC’s daughter company, Gas of Ukraine, on the primary gas market and abuse of such a position.

At the same time, the company notes that there are no grounds for prosecuting Naftogaz Trading LLC, Naftogaz of Ukraine, and Gas of Ukraine and imposing a fine on them.

The court accepted the statement of claim for consideration and opened proceedings in the case.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Antimonopoly Committee fined the enterprises of the Naftogaz group UAH 1.745 billion for abusing their monopoly position.

In June 2022, Naftogaz became a monopolist in the market of gas supply to the population.