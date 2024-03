Share:













U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, during a visit to Kyiv, called on Ukrainian lawmakers to pass a bill on mobilization as soon as possible, The Washington Post reports.

"I would hope that those eligible to serve in the Ukrainian military would join. I can't believe it's at 27. You're in a fight for your life, so you should be serving — not at 25 or 27. We need more people in the line," Graham said.

"No matter what we do, you should be fighting," he said. "No matter what we do, you're fighting for you," he added.

He also criticized the slow delivery of U.S.-provided ATACMS long-range missiles, saying they "should have been here yesterday."

The senator hopes that Ukraine will soon "get ATACMS so that the damn bridge connecting Crimea with Russia can be demolished."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Kyiv on Monday, March 18. Information about the visit of the American politician was confirmed by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, was previously known for his active support for Ukraine. Graham However, in February 2024, he voted against allocating USD 60 billion in aid to Kyiv. Later, Graham said that he was not against supporting Ukraine but offered to lend aid in the form of loans.