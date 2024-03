AFU repel more than 20 attacks by russian army in area of Mariinka in Donetsk Region - General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks by russian occupation forces on the Novopavlivka axis, which remains the "hottest" section of the front.

This is evidenced by the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the message of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military continues to deter russian troops in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine.

It is emphasized that during the day in the areas of the above settlements, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 21 enemy attacks.

The General Staff added that the invaders launched several air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Velyka Novosilka.

And from mortars and artillery, the invaders fired on about 20 settlements. Among them are Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Zolota Nyva and Blahodatne.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrinform published an article by Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk, in which he said that since the beginning of the year, the aircraft of the invaders dropped more than 3,500 aerial bombs.

We also reported that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained why the russians are increasingly talking about a new offensive in the north of Ukraine.