Liu Yuejin, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been put under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Liu, 65, who also served as assistant minister of public security.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.