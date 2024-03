Share:













Within the eOselia (eHome) program of affordable mortgage, 8,160 preferential mortgage loans totaling more than UAH 12.5 billion have been issued.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"8,160 families have received loans worth more than UAH 12.5 billion under the government's eOselia program since its start. Last week, 214 loans totaling UAH 356 million were issued," the report said.

It is noted that last week 122 servicemen and security forces, 18 teachers, 10 doctors, 7 scientists, 48 families without their own housing, 4 families of internally displaced persons, 5 veterans received preferential mortgages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2024, it is planned to issue about 12,000 preferential mortgage loans within the framework of the eOselia affordable mortgage program.

The Verkhovna Rada allowed using the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) certificate in the eOselia affordable mortgage program.

In October 2022, the government launched the eOselia affordable mortgage program.