The Czech Republic finds and buys ammunition for Ukraine even from countries that are allies of the aggressor state of russia.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The publication writes that the Czech Republic is actively looking for ammunition for Ukraine. Among the sellers are countries that are considered allies of russia. In order to make a deal and not spoil relations with Moscow, the purchase is made through a Western country.

"Prague acts as an intermediary. The Czech Republic negotiates with a country that has stocks of shells or can produce them, and connects it with a Western country that places the order and pays for the delivery. The agreements stipulate that the deliveries will be made through the Czech Republic or third countries so that hide any direct connection between the countries of origin and Ukraine," the message reads.

The Czech Republic received 800,000 shells and found another 700,000 that could be purchased in the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, it became known that the Czech Republic and 18 other unnamed countries were able to collect the funds necessary for the purchase and transportation of 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

The Government of Portugal will allocate EUR 100 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

Purchased ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative may arrive in Ukraine in June.