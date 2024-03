Share:













The White Wolf unit, which is part of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has already destroyed more than 800 units of russian equipment on the front line.

This was announced by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The documentary "SSU: special forces of victory" was filmed about the formation of the unit and its work in the hottest spots of the war.

"White Wolf works successfully and efficiently along the entire front line. The operation to liberate Izium area should be especially noted. Before the Defense Forces entered there, our "wolves", in fact, burned the enemy's armored fist... This is a truly unique unit and top military personnel capable of performing any extremely complex operational and combat task," said the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk.

The unit consists of patriot volunteers who entered the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU with the beginning of the full-scale invasion. And from that time they took part in operations for the defense of the Kyiv Region, the liberation of the territories of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Regions and Kherson.

"The most striking result of the White Wolf is the amount of destroyed enemy equipment: at least 800 units since the beginning of the full-scale aggression. And that's not all. They also destroyed about 300 objects, such as fortifications, warehouses, firing positions," the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU, Yevhen Khmara, emphasized.

As Oleh Yemets, the commander of the White Wolf unit, said in the film, the "wolves" burned more than 50 russian tanks in the Kharkiv Region alone. This weakened the enemy's defenses and allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to liberate the territories with minimal losses and very quickly.

"Our unit cooperates widely with the AFU. We participate in assault operations together. They copy our approach to combat work in some ways, and what is pleasant, to training of their personnel, they try to acquire drones with similar characteristics," Yemets noted.

According to him, the White Wolf specializes in working with drones, being one of the first to combine their reconnaissance and strike functions. Since then, the unit has focused on the training and development of such military professions as pilots, navigators, gunners, and sapper engineers.

"They are engaged in causing successful fire damage with the help of attack copters, i.e. dropping ammunition," Maliuk explained.

According to Maliuk, many soldiers of the unit received state awards for their courage.

