Share:













Copied



In 2023, compared to 2022, Metinvest Group reduced its loss 11.3 times, or by USD 2 billion, to USD 194 million.

This is stated in the group's financial report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, Metinvest's earnings decreased by 10.8%, or USD 0.89 billion, to USD 7.397 billion.

Also in 2023, the group reduced its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) 2.2 times, or by USD 1 billion, to USD 0.861 billion compared to 2022.

The group's capital investment in 2023 decreased by 20%, or USD 70 million, to USD 284 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the Metinvest Group reduced the production of finished products by 18%, or by 0.486 million tons, year over year to 2.291 million tons.

Metinvest ended 2022 with a loss of USD 2.193 billion against a net profit of USD 4.765 billion for 2021.

In 2022, the group's revenue decreased by 2.2 times, or by USD 9.7 billion, to USD 8.288 billion.

In 2022, the Metinvest group reduced the production of finished products by 2.6 times, or by 4.456 million tons, year over year to 2.777 million tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.