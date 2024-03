Share:













United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Kyiv on Monday, March 18. Information about the visit of the American politician was confirmed by the US Embassy in Ukraine.

The relevant post and photo of the senator at the Kyiv railway station were published on the official page of the Embassy in X (Twitter).

“Today we welcome Senator Lindsey Graham to Kyiv. The U.S.’s unwavering support is crucial for Ukraine’s success against Russia’s illegal full-scale war,” the US Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

This is not Graham's first visit to Kyiv during the war. In January last year, he and other colleagues-senators paid an official visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, was previously known for his active support for Ukraine. However, in February 2024, he voted against allocating USD 60 billion in aid to Kyiv. Later, Graham said that he was not against supporting Ukraine, but offered to lend aid in the form of loans.