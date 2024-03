Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the government of Belarus on the operation of railway transport.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the operation of railway transport, concluded on December 17, 1992 in Kyiv, has been terminated," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the government of Belarus on air transportation.