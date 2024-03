Share:













German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will not send russian president vladimir putin a congratulatory letter on his continued tenure, the local newspaper Tagesspiegel reports.

"There will be no letter to putin," said Steinmeier's spokesperson Serstin Gamelin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany also stated that they do not recognize the results of the elections in the russian federation.

"The pseudo-elections in russia are neither free nor fair; the result does not surprise anyone. Putin's rule is authoritarian; it relies on censorship, repression, and violence. "Elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid. They are another violation of international law," states a message from the German Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, there are political forces in Germany that continue to support putin's policies.

"There is no point in doubting the legitimacy of the russian elections," said Klaus Ernst, a representative of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, a political association created in 2023 by former members of the Left Party.

However, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael Roth, publicly accused the AfD parties and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance of "consecutive pandering to the Kremlin."

It is worth noting that after the presidential elections in the russian federation in 2018, Steinmeier congratulated putin on his victory.

"I congratulate you and the citizens of the russian federation on your re-election and wish you luck in your new term of office," the President of Germany wrote to putin at the time.

As earlier reported, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, congratulated the russian dictator on his "victory" in advance, saying that the elections in the russian federation are taking place "without opposition, without freedom, without choice" so their outcome is known even before they begin.