Share:













Copied



Overnight into Monday, March 18, the russian army attacked the Kirovograd Region with Shaheds. It hit industrial sites of the region.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Svitlovodsk Territorial Community, Andrii Malitskyi, posted on Facebook.

"As a result of the night attack by enemy Shaheds on the territory of the Svitlovodsk Town Territorial Community, the hits on industrial facilities were recorded," the message says.

According to him, there were no victims.

According to the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, as a result of the attack by the Shaheds, private industrial facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Oleksandriya District. The blast wave knocked out windows in houses and smashed roofs with debris.

At the same time, Raikovych confirmed the information about the absence of victims.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers also fired ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv on March 17. As a result of russian rocket attacks on Mykolayiv, a person died and was hospitalized. It is known about six victims, including a child.

The russian occupiers also fired at a temporary ambulance station in the village of Buhayivka, near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region. A doctor and a driver were injured there.