Share:













Copied



France intends to appeal to russia with a demand to stop hostilities in Ukraine while the Olympic Games in Paris continue.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated this in an interview with 1+1 and We - Ukraine channels.

"Yes, we will ask for it," Macron said in response to a question about whether russia would be asked to cease fire during the Olympic Games.

At the same time, Macron is not opposed to russian athletes participating in the peace process during the 2024 Olympics under a neutral flag.

"The rule of the host country is to keep up with the Olympic movement. That is, it is a message of peace. We also follow the decision of the Olympic Committee. Of course, we will collectively monitor their performances very carefully so that none of the athletes take advantage of this situation," Macron said.

At the same time, he emphasized that he supports Ukraine's desire to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As a reminder, the 2024 Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Olympic Committee of the terrorist country of russia will not boycott the Olympic Games in France.