Share:













Copied



Russian occupiers fired at a temporary ambulance station in the village of Buhayivka, near Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region. A doctor and a driver were injured there.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the head of the investigative department of the regional police, Serhii Bolvinov.

The shelling happened at 9:15 in the morning. A 36-year-old paramedic and a 56-year-old ambulance driver were injured.

The paramedic suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs and a concussion. The driver suffered a concussion and facial injuries, Bolvinov said. They were sent to the Kharkiv hospital, where they are being treated.

Photos from the place of impact were published. On them you can see damaged ambulance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of March 15, russian occupation forces fired S-300 missiles at Zolochev, Kharkiv Region. In the attack, the occupiers destroyed the dormitory and damaged the hospital.

On the same day, a man blew himself up on an anti-personnel mine in de-occupied Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region. He died as a result of injuries.