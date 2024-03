Share:













Ukrainian politician, former head of the Zakarpattia and Luhansk Regional State Administrations, Hennadii Moskal, died at the age of 73.

This was announced today, March 17, by MPs Mykola Kniazhytskyi and Oleksii Honcharenko.

"Hennadii Moskal died this morning. Eternal memory," Honcharenko wrote.

"Hennadii Moskal died after a serious illness. Eternal memory. Condolences to the family. He held many government positions, was a true patriot and a talented person," Kniazhytskyi said.

Hennadii Moskal was born on December 11, 1950 in Northern Bukovyna in the village of Zadubrivka, Zastavnivskyi district, Chernivtsi Region, in a family of employees. Father - Tatar Hennadii Khadeyovych Haifulin, mother - Stepaniya Pavlivna Moskal.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he worked in law enforcement agencies. And since June 2001, he was appointed the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

From November 2005 to April 2006, Hennadii Moskal held the position of the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

During the extraordinary parliamentary elections of 2007, Moskal ran for the Verkhovna Rada on the lists of the political party "Our Ukraine - People's Self-Defense". At the time of the elections, he was non-partisan. After the parliamentary elections of 2012, he entered the Verkhovna Rada for the second time, running on the lists of Batkivshchyna.

In September 2014, the then President Petro Poroshenko appointed Hennadii Moskal to the position of the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration. And since July 2015, Moskal again headed the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

In April 2019, Hennadii Moskal resigned, and already in June, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Hennadii Hennadiyovych along with other heads of Regional State Administrations.