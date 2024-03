Share:













Copied



In the temporarily occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine, russian invaders continue to try to force Ukrainians to take part in the so-called "voting" for the president of the russian federation, reports the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In the temporarily occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, representatives of the russian occupation authorities, accompanied by armed military and FSB officers of the russian federation, go around the homes of Ukrainian citizens to explain to them "whom to vote for". At the same time, the occupiers emphasize that they can "draw" to their dictator over two hundred percent of support, and the result of "putin's election" will be unchanged," reads the message published in the Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Saturday, March 16.

At the same time, the occupiers make it clear to the enslaved residents that refusing to vote for putin will indicate their anti-russian position.

In addition, at the beginning of March, in the occupied parts of the Kherson Region, the invaders organized filtering measures, during which they detained "unfortunate" Ukrainians. The main criterion for detention was the absence of a passport of a citizen of the russian federation. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense notes that the reason for such actions is the invaders' fear of Ukrainians "disloyal" to the occupation authorities, who, according to the enemy, can destabilize the situation during the "elections".

"Under the pressure of the "electoral" farce, Ukrainian entrepreneurs and educators continue to be in enslaved lands. In the case of one refusal to "support" putin, the occupiers threaten to deprive them of the right to engage in entrepreneurship. Others are threatened with dismissal. Kremlin agents have a different "agitation approach" to pensioners at the temporary occupied territories - they are trying to force them to "vote" by bribery and deception about "better life" and "social benefits," the message emphasizes.

The Defense Intelligence emphasizes that residents of the occupied territories do not want to participate in the illegal legitimization of putin's rule, despite pressure and repression from the invaders.

"The majority of people offer silent resistance to the occupiers, locking themselves in their homes and trying in every possible way to obstruct the representatives of the so-called "mobile polling stations," the message reads.