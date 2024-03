On the first day of "putin's reassignment", polling stations in russia were attacked over 20 times - media

Mass attacks on polling stations in the terrorist country of the russian federation do not stop. On the evening of Friday, the first day of the "expression of will" in the russian federation, a member of the election commission in Izhevsk drenched the ballot processing complex with brilliant green and filmed the process. Similar incidents happened at polling stations in Yalta and Simferopol, women poured brilliant green on devices for collecting and counting ballots.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of The Moscow Times.

During the day, it became known about 14 cases of damage to urns with brilliant green and paint. It also happened in Moscow (twice), Rostov, Karachay-Cherkessia, Borysoglibsk, Volzhskoe, Lytkarino, Sochi, Mozdok, Veliky Novgorod, Kurgan.

Voters also set fire to polling stations ten times. Arsons occurred in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kogalym, Ivanovo, Mytishchi, Asbest. In Chelyabinsk, an 80-year-old pensioner set fire to a block of fireworks that was in her bag. "Fireworks started in the room," said an eyewitness. In Voronezh, a man set fire to the table of the election commission along with the ballots. In Volgograd, arsoners came to one polling station with an incendiary bomb, and to another with an incendiary mixture.

Anyone who tried to set fire to the polling station or spoil the ballots with paint was arrested on the spot. They face up to four years in prison. Several participants in the incidents complained about phone fraudsters who convinced them to commit crimes.

This is not the first wave of mass arson - in August 2023, more than 35 attacks on military headquarters took place in one week. Most of the participants went to prison. One of them - 76-year-old pensioner Valery Mykhailovych committed suicide in the Leningrad Oblast. He sold real estate for RUB 4 million and gave the money to fraudsters. He was persuaded to attack the military commissariat in order to return the apartment.