The Baltic countries seek to end any relations with russia and Belarus and lower the iron curtain, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said.

"We understand that in the future there will be an iron curtain between the Baltic states and russia and Belarus," Siliņa said during a speech in Washington.

According to her, it is primarily about ensuring economic and energy independence from russia. At the same time, achieving this goal is "not so easy", Siliņa admitted.

"We (Baltic countries) are still in the process, it takes time," the Latvian Prime Minister concluded.

In response to Siliņa's statement, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the russian federation, Maria Zakharova, doubted that the Baltic countries would have enough iron to erect a curtain on the border with russia.

"Iron will be enough, or will they buy from russia?" she wrote in Telegram.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the russian federation added the Prime Minister of Latvia to the list of "the most hostile to russia" politicians of the Baltic states. In mid-March, she was banned from entering russia along with 347 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the russian federation explained that they mean "a barbaric campaign of mass demolition of monuments to Soviet liberators" and "rewriting" of history by hostile policy.

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland have banned russians from entering their territory since the fall of 2022. This applies, in particular, to those who have Schengen visas issued by third countries. This ban has been extended twice and will remain in effect until at least March 4, 2025.