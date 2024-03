Share:













The most heated discussions regarding the bill on mobilization are taking place in the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the bill is currently in the committee, said Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Parliament has its own logic and structure regarding any issue - there is no such thing as someone likes this issue and it is immediately brought to the session hall. This issue must go through the committee, the first reading, the committee, another reading and only after that it is brought to the session hall. The mobilization bill is now in committee. The most heated discussions are now in the defense and military intelligence committee," he said in an interview that aired on a national telethon on Saturday, March 16.

Stefanchuk also commented on the information about a possible reservation from mobilization, noting that "the economy is not the last thing, so it is necessary to find means and measures that can contribute to raising the level of the economy", but "it is necessary to understand whether this mechanism will work or whether it is appropriate."

He added that it is better to consult with economists on this issue.