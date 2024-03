Share:













Residents of London may transfer to Ukraine cars that are subject to disposal due to new environmental emission standards, The Guardian writes.

Owners of cars, vans and minibuses who live or have a business in the capital of England can receive a payment for recycling in the amount of GBP 2,000, and then donate the car to Ukraine for a humanitarian or medical purpose.

In order to give a car to Ukraine, it is necessary to write a statement to the charity organization British Ukraine Aid, after which the request will be considered and, if approved, the volunteers will take the car from the owner themselves.

Eleanor Brown, of Forest Hill, London, hands over the keys to her Land Rover Discovery to Bohdan Bolonnyi of British Ukraine Aid. Instead of disposal, the car will be delivered to a paramedic in Ukraine. Photo: BUA/Richard Lofthouse.

"Ukraine aspires to the same high air quality as we do, but if you are fighting for your life, this is not your immediate priority. The essence of these vehicles is that they will save lives," says Richard Lofthouse, a member of the volunteer initiative Car for Ukraine.

Cars that will be transferred to Ukraine are written off under the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) program. A similar ban will apply to most cars with internal combustion engines. The owner of such a vehicle must either surrender the vehicle or pay GBP 12.50 per day for its use in a special zone. The author of the initiative is London Mayor Sadiq Khan.