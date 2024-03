Share:













The UN Security Council by a majority of votes condemned the holding of "presidential elections" by russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is stated on the UN website.

The meeting was convened at the request of Ukraine, which appealed to Slovenia - since January, this country has become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from Eastern Europe.

Most members of the Security Council, as well as Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, condemned the holding of the "presidential elections" of the russian federation in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

She reminded that, according to the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, so-called referendums and local elections, which russia previously held in the occupied territories, took place under conditions of coercion.

Great Britain drew attention to the fact that collaborators and russians carrying ballot boxes are accompanied by russian soldiers to "cultivate an atmosphere of fear and coercion."

France noted that by staging a "masquerade", the russian federation once again seeks to give legitimacy to its attempts to illegally annex Ukrainian regions.

Romania "strongly condemned" Moscow's intention to open polling stations in the unrecognized "Transnistria" in Moldova and in the occupied regions of Georgia, saying that this is a direct attack on the independence of these countries.

Japan is sure that russia's futile attempts to "create a sense of normality or legitimacy" with the help of elections are "doomed to failure."

Ukraine emphasized that these "presidential elections" are nothing more than an "electoral travesty", a gross violation of international law and Ukrainian legislation.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, recalled that opponents of vladimir putin "were killed, arrested or, at best, forced to leave the country."

"Immunity should not extend to an aggressive dictator who re-appoints himself in undemocratic elections," he emphasized.

Instead, russia brushed off the accusations, calling them an "absolutely shameless attempt to interfere" in its "internal affairs." The representative of the russian federation said that "no matter what, presidential elections have started in russia" and they will be held, among other things, in "new russian regions".

During the meeting, it was also mentioned that russian attacks on the civilian population and critical infrastructure do not stop. Thus, DiCarlo noted that on March 12, as a result of a russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were killed, and on March 15, a russian attack on Odesa took the lives of 20 people and another 73 were injured.

Regarding the strikes in Odesa, the russian delegation stated that these were not the consequences of its "high-precision" strikes on the objects of the military infrastructure of the "Kyiv regime", but the result of the allegedly poor work of Ukrainian air defense.