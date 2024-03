40 people injured as result of yesterday's missile attack remain in Odesa hospitals, 9 of them in serious cond

As of 9:00 a.m., 40 people injured in yesterday's missile attack by the russian occupiers continue to receive treatment in Odesa medical facilities.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this in Telegram.

He emphasized that among the wounded who remain in hospitals, nine people are in serious condition.

"Today, mourning was announced in the city and region for 20 people who were killed as a result of the most massive russian terrorist attack in Odesa. Once again, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the State Emergency Service, on Friday evening, the number of people killed as a result of the russian missile attack on Odesa in the afternoon of March 15 increased to 20 people.