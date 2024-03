Almost 80 combat clashes take place at front during March 15 - General Staff morning summary

Over the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place on the front between the Defense Forces and the russians, most of them in the Avdiyivka axis.

This is stated in the text of the morning summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 68 air strikes, carried out 89 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

During the past day, the settlements of Popivka, Vilne, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, Dmytrivka of the Sumy Region; Baranivka, Zolochiv, Pokaliane, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv Region; Nadiya, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Semenivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk Region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region, were hit by airstrikes.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions were under enemy artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), in the Kupyansk axis, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG, in the Avdiyivka axis, the defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske settlements.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG, in the Kherson axis, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, during the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Also, on the night of March 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 out of 2 Shahed type attack drones in the Kharkiv Region.