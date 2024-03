Share:













Copied



The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has instructed to give a legal assessment of the actions of the former leadership of the National Bank of Ukraine and the Deposit Guarantee Fund in the case of Ihor Kolomoiskyi and PrivatBank.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the last meeting in the case of Kolomoiskyi, the judge drew the attention of the investigation that before sending the materials of the Kolomoiskyi case to the court, there is a need to provide a more thorough and detailed legal assessment of the actions of other persons who held relevant positions in the structure of JSC CB PrivatBank, and which, by virtue of their official duties, were tangent to the commission of certain actions that make up the content of the suspicion reported to Kolomoiskyi.

"In addition, subject to a separate legal assessment are the actions of a certain circle of persons, as the leadership of the National Bank of Ukraine (structural units) responsible for monitoring the activities of commercial banks (in the period 2013-2014), JSC CB PrivatBank in particular, as one of the largest financial institutions, in terms of possible non-security of effective control over the activities of JSC CB PrivatBank, as well as employees of the Deposit Guarantee Fund in terms of compliance with their official duties during the implementation of measures connected with the nationalization of CB JSC PrivatBank, in order to identify suspicious financial transactions during the mentioned period in the cited bank," the court said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the examination confirmed the groundless and unreasonable crediting of more than UAH 5.8 billion to Kolomoiskyi’s account with PrivatBank.