Share:













Copied



The head of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal enterprise Viktor Brahinskyi has written a letter of resignation.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Viktor Brahinskyi, the head of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal enterprise, wrote a letter of resignation. The duties of the head of the municipal enterprise will be temporarily performed by the chief engineer of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten Viktor Vyhovskyi," it says.

On the evening of March 14, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that Brahinskyi would be suspended from the duties of the director of the capital's metro, after the investigation of Bihus.Info.

"A wicked evening. With unpleasant, let's say so, discoveries for me. Conclusion. Viktor Brahinskyi will be removed from the duties of the director of the metropolitan metro. Or he will not resist and write a letter of resignation himself," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He also said that law enforcement agencies should deal with the facts published in the journalist investigation.

Recently, Bihus.Info journalists published an investigation into the property of the Brahinskyi family.

According to journalists, the mother of the metro director, who is a pensioner, buys expensive apartments, her sister - land at huge prices, and his "ex" wife is building a cottage in Kozyn.

In addition, the investigation notes that people close to Brahinskyi are engaged in the development of the metropolitan metro.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko appointed Brahinskyi as the head of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal enterprise in July 2014.

On March 14, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced that Viktor Brahinskyi would be removed from his duties as the director of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten due to deception.

Recall, on January 18, Brahinskyi said that the fare in the Kyiv metro since 2018 is UAH 8, although the "justified tariff" would now be UAH 30.