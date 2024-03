Israel has denied Hamas truce because of "unrealistic demands" from Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has rejected another version of the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, saying that the demands of the Palestinian side are "unrealistic".

This was reported by the Reuters agency.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement that a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which was presented through mediators on Thursday, March 14, by the Islamist group Hamas.

"Updated information on this matter will be presented to the military cabinet and the expanded security cabinet on Friday," the message states.

As known, on October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, a hundred of whom are still in captivity. Israel responded by launching a military operation against the militants.

Earlier, in a video address to the Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his determination to prevent the emergence of a full-fledged, militarized Palestinian state, thereby, in fact, publicly rejecting the White House's proposals for a two-state solution.