Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the russian occupation army has lost 350,000 soldiers killed and wounded.

This was announced on Thursday, March 14, in Brussels by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, DW writes.

Thus, according to the information provided by him, Western intelligence services assume that the number of killed and wounded russian soldiers has exceeded the mark of 350,000. According to the Secretary General, the aggressor country pays a very high price for "insignificant" territorial gains. At the same time, he did not specify a separate number of killed russian military personnel.

Ukrainian attacks have also sunk or disabled a significant part of the russian Black Sea Fleet, Stoltenberg added. And in the air war, Ukraine, among other things, shoots down important and expensive long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, the total number of losses of the russian army since the invasion has reached 427,840 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 drones, 17 armored military vehicles and one missile last day.