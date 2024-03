Share:













The russian invaders, in order to hide the mass outflow of the population from the temporarily occupied territories, plan to drive up the turnout at the "putin’s elections".

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

So, the russians, due to the fact that they do not know the exact number of residents in the temporary occupied territories (TOT), take as a basis the data on the population before the full-scale invasion, and it is from this figure that they will draw a turnout of more than 70% in order to inflate the number of voters.

The National Resistance Center notes that this is intended by the Kremlin to add legitimacy to the "elections" and create a picture of support from the local of the occupation of their homeland.

"However, this farce only works for the Kremlin's internal audience," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

At the same time, the National Resistance Center calls on people to ignore "putin's elections" and not to help propagandists draw the turnout.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the National Resistance Center, the russian invaders are conducting an active disinformation campaign against the local population of southern Ukraine with the aim of increasing the number of loyal residents of the TOT for the occupation.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, arrears for the payment of salaries to employees of budget institutions are growing.

Also, in the occupied territories, Ukrainian pensioners are promised a one-time payment in the amount of RUB 5,000. The condition for obtaining it is to fill in the ballot paper.