Three more children were taken out of the temporarily occupied Kherson Region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"Three more children were rescued from the hell of the occupation. This was made possible thanks to the charity organization Save Ukraine, guardianship and guardianship authorities, as well as the children's service," he said.

In particular, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a guardian family in which 3 orphans and children deprived of parental care are being raised, was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Two boys and a girl, aged from 11 to 17. During the occupation, the children were forcibly forced to attend a russian school. If the mother refused, they threatened to take the children away. Due to the pressure and persecution of the russians, the family hardly left the house and lived in constant stress," Prokudin added.

Since the beginning of 2024, it has been possible to return 38 children from the Kherson Region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

We will remind you that 535 children were killed in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the russians.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, 1,759 children have become orphans due to hostilities. 685 children received the status of "deprived of parental care" due to the fact that their parents remained in the occupation.