AFU tell what would happen in event of enemy occupation of Lyman

The city of Lyman in the Donetsk Region has become the number one strategic goal for the russians. Its capture will open the enemy's way to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

Stanislav Krasnov, the platoon commander of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the enemy is trying to storm around the clock, in particular, the Ukrainians repelled the assaults of the russians in the past 24 hours, March 13, during the day, evening and night. The aggressor tries to storm in small infantry groups, moving 5-10 meters forward and hiding in earthen trenches, but Ukrainian fighters prevent them from doing so.

At the same time, the AFU hold the line of defense and destroy russian tanks.

Krasnov noted the lack of intelligence among the russians, because they often rely on luck: they advance for a few days with infantry, then use tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, operating in the Tavria axis, neutralized more than 400 soldiers of the russian army during the past 24 hours.

On March 11, the commander of the Air Force of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military attacked the command post of the russian army. Occupants arranged it on board a civilian vessel.