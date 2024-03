Share:













Copied



Anti-aircraft missile units, including Patriot, continue to perform combat missions in certain areas of frontline territories.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram.

He noted that the enemy continues to attack Ukraine in various directions with guided aerial bombs and aircraft missiles. And the Air Force attracts all means and tools to keep russian aircraft at a distance, to restrain the actions of russian Su aircraft and destroy the enemy.

"I assure you that anti-aircraft missile units, including Patriot, continue to carry out tasks in certain areas of front-line territories," he wrote.

Oleshchuk recalled that Ukrainian pilots perform combat missions every day, heroically destroying the occupier.

The Lieutenant General thanked "everyone who is in service, everyone who helps" and especially noted the huge contribution of thousands of volunteers to the preservation of the future of the Ukrainian people.

Recall, the Speaker of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat reported that by the end of the year, Ukraine can receive air defense anti-aircraft missile systems and medium-range missile defense systems IRIS-T SLM.

In addition, Ukraine expects an increase in the number of deliveries of German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations Gepard and M109A6 Paladin, which are capable of shooting down both drones and cruise missiles.