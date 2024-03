Share:













On the southern part of the front, counter-battery fighting and combat operations continue, but the deterioration of weather conditions affected their intensity.

This is reported by the command of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"The enemy troops do not stop aerial reconnaissance, continue to press with artillery fire and use attack drones of various types. But here, too, the weather significantly affected the intensity of all types of combat operations. Dense clouds, stormy winds and rains do not contribute to reconnaissance, targeting, or mobility of artillery units," the message stated.

However, the occupiers do not abandon their intention to knock out the Ukrainian units from their occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper. Two assaults were carried out in the past day.

"For more than three weeks, the enemy has been trying to clear our bridgeheads in detachment groups, without the support of armored vehicles. But our positions are now behind us, and the enemy is retreating with losses before the next attempts," the message states.

In addition, during the combat day and night, the enemy did not stop terrorizing the civilian population of the frontline regions of the Kherson Region: 37 FPV drones and 15 droppings of 29 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications were recorded. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

The occupation forces also shelled Kherson four times with artillery. They hit Beryslav and Sadove twice. Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Poniativka, Tyahtnka, Ivanivka, Mykolayivka in the Kherson Region, Ochakiv and Kutsurubsk communities in the Mykolaiv Region were under fire.

As a result of the enemy's criminal actions, an industrial enterprise, about a dozen high-rise buildings, three private houses, a gas pipeline line, a motor vehicle enterprise, and automobile equipment were damaged during artillery shelling. There are no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military had struck the command post of the russian army. Occupants arranged it on board a civilian vessel.

We will remind you that in mid-February on the southern part of the front, the occupiers temporarily reduced the intensity of use of FPV drones against the Ukrainian military 10 times.