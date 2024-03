Share:













In the Magadan Oblast (russian federation), there was an incident related to the fall of the Mi-8 helicopter, which was carrying approximately twenty people. According to russian mass media and the Telegram of Magadan Oblast Governor Sergey Nosov, at least one person was killed and several injured as a result of the crash.

The incident took place in the Severo-Evensky District near Kvartseva Mountain, Magadan Oblast, when the helicopter was on its way from Sopka Kvartsova to Omsukchan.

According to preliminary reports, 17 shift workers and 3 crew members were on board the helicopter belonging to Dalyerechensk Avia. According to the report of Magadan Pravda, one person was killed as a result of the accident, and two others were seriously injured.

Currently, it is not known exactly what caused the helicopter to fall, however, technical malfunction and pilot error are among the possible causes that are being considered by representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the russian federation. There is also information that the Mi-8 pilots informed the controllers about the failure of the engine on the 13th kilometer of the flight, and according to the Mash Telegram channel, the helicopter got into a "snow charge", as a result of which the engine failed.

The governor of the Magadan Oblast, Sergey Nosov, noted that a rescue team and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene of the accident to assist and evacuate the victims.