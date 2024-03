27-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in Germany. Her infant daughter and mother are being sought

The body of a Ukrainian citizen who lived in a refugee shelter and had temporary protection was found in the western part of Germany.

According to Bild, her dead body was discovered on the banks of the Rhine near a popular promenade in the state of Baden-Württemberg in the Rhine-Neckar region. She was recognized as a 27-year-old citizen of Ukraine who had been missing for some time. Investigators believe that her death was the result of "external violent action."

The woman lived in a refugee shelter with her 5-month-old daughter and 51-year-old mother, who also disappeared.

The place where the body was found was cordoned off and forensic experts with dogs were working there. The police consider the mother of the deceased as the most important witness in the case. Witnesses who may have seen similar events on March 6-7 are urged to report themselves to the police, as well as those who observed movements in the area or noticed unusual situations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Germany extended temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2025.

Only 25.2% of refugees from Ukraine got a job in Germany.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in one of the tents at the Berlin-Tegel refugee center in Germany on March 12. The shelter burned down completely, but no one was injured.