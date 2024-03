Share:













A bill on the creation of a new authority - the Specialized Economic Prosecutor's Office, registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A message for my colleagues - MPs. Friends, I suggest you join the signing of the bill, which is very important for business - on the creation of the Specialized Economic Prosecutor's Office," he wrote.

Zhelezniak explained that restarting the Economic Security Bureau will in a certain way increase the efficiency of the institute, and the prosecutor’s office, according to him, is not engaged in business protection.

He said that the Specialized Economic Prosecutor's Office will supervise all economic crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, advocated an increase in the funding of the Economic Security Bureau, but only under the condition of reform of the body.

Detectives of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine conduct pre-trial investigations in 112 criminal proceedings related to the illegal organization and conduct of gambling.