Occupiers in south significantly reduce use of FPV drones. AFU name reason for this

Share:













Copied



The russian occupiers have significantly reduced the intensity of the use of FPV drones on the Mykolaiv axis. The reason for this was the recent strike of the Armed Forces on the control point of the russians.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the situation with the use of kamikaze drones by the invaders improved after the Ukrainian military disabled the enemy's control point.

It was located on board a civilian vessel that was located in the area of ​ ​ the Kinburn Spit, in the Mykolaiv Region.

Humeniuk also added that in the south, the geography of the region also plays in favor of the Ukrainian military. The right bank of the Dnieper is higher than the left one, which makes it possible to use electronic warfare tools more efficiently.

"We see and observe a certain panic due to the fact that we are cleverly mastering the drone component," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military attacked the command post of the russian army. The occupiers arranged it on board a civilian vessel.

Recall that in mid-February, on the southern section of the front, the invaders temporarily reduced the intensity of the use of FPV drones against the Ukrainian military by 10 times.