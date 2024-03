Lack of ammunition for AFU can lead to sudden breakthrough of russian troops - ISW analysts

The lack of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front can lead to a sudden breakthrough of russian troops.

This is stated in the russian Offensive Campaign Assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) as of March 13, 2024, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to military analysts, the fact that Ukraine gives priority to sectors where intensive russian offensive operations are most threatened could create vulnerable areas elsewhere.

ISW experts warned that russian troops will be able to take advantage of this for a sudden and unexpected advance.

A breakthrough can happen if the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian military continues to be reduced.

The ISW noted that the fact that russia retains the initiative on the battlefield increases the risks of such a development, allowing the russian military command at its discretion to increase or decrease the intensity of operations on any section of the front line.

The ISW notes that the Ukrainian military is probably trying to mitigate the problems caused by the lack of ammunition and determine priority areas at the front, but, according to military analysts, this hides the risks for Ukrainian forces.

The German edition of Der Spiegel published on March 12 an interview with unnamed Ukrainian commanders, who said that almost all Ukrainian units were suffering from a shortage of ammunition and military equipment.

According to the publication, Ukrainian units can hold their current positions only because russian troops do not "attack at full strength."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, warned that there was a threat of russian units moving deep into Ukrainian formations in certain areas of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the offensive of the occupation army has slowed down somewhat since they captured Avdiivka and several villages west of the city.

The city of Lyman in the Donetsk Region turned into the number one strategic goal for the russians. Its capture will open the enemy's way to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.