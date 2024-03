Share:













Copied



Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was ordered to hand over his Israeli passport and Ukrainian passport in case of bail.

This is stated in the materials of the Shevchenko Court of Kyiv, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the case of bail, Kolomoiskyi will be charged with the duties provided for in Article 194 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, namely:

not to leave the settlement in which he lives or is staying without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court about a change of residence and/or work;

hand over to the relevant state authorities your passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents, giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

As for Kolomoiskyi's statement regarding the violation of his rights related to detention (in terms of improper provision of medical care), taking into account the provisions of Article 206 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the investigating judge decided to oblige the head of the pre-trial investigation department of the Security Council of Ukraine to immediately ensure a full medical examination of the businessman, as well as ensure treatment by specialized specialists (according to medical recommendations), including providing the possibility of his transportation to the appropriate medical institution if necessary.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a detective of the Economic Security Bureau told during the court session what still needs to be done to complete the investigation of the case against Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The examination confirmed the baseless and unjustified crediting of over UAH 5.8 billion to the bank account of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in PrivatBank.