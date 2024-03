NCSREPU approves reimbursement of gas distribution services to 31 timing operators for UAH 30 billion

On March 12, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU) approved reimbursement of the excess of the actual cost of gas distribution services over the tariff revenue provided for by gas distribution tariffs for 31 operators of gas distribution networks (GDN) in the amount of UAH 29.7 billion (without VAT).

This follows from the data by the commission, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the NCSREPU approved compensation for gas distribution services for the companies Kyivoblgaz in the amount of UAH 3.688 billion, Kyivgaz - UAH 346 million, Ivano-Frankivskgaz - UAH 1.004 billion, Zaporizhgaz - UAH 589.5 million, Zakarpatgaz - UAH 1.76 billion, Zhytomyrgaz - UAH 939.7 million, Dnipropetrovskgaz - 1.413 UAH billion, Dniprogaz - 587.1 UAH million, Hadiachgaz - UAH 93.6 million, Volyngaz – UAH 720.7 million, and Vinnytsiagaz - UAH 1.341 billion.

Also, the NCSREPU approved reimbursement of gas distribution services for Kremenetske UPRG SE - UAH 11.3 million, for Shepetivkagaz - UAH 7.7 million, Chernihivgaz - UAH 573.6 million, Chernivtsigaz - UAH 1.851 billion, Khmelnytskgaz - UAH 697 million, Kharkivmiskgaz - UAH 304.1 million, Kharkivgaz - UAH 1.296 billion, Umangaz - UAH 173 million, Tysmenytsiagaz - UAH 200.8 million, Ternopilmiskgaz - UAH 1.564 billion, Ternopilgaz - UAH 847 million, Rivnegaz - UAH 554.7 million, Poltavagaz - UAH 1.02 billion, Odesagaz - UAH 2.217 billion, Mykolaivgaz - UAH 819.4 million, Lvivgaz - UAH 3.606 billion, Lubnygaz - UAH 415.6 million, Kryvorizhgaz - UAH 390.4 million, Korostyshivgaz - UAH 115 million, and Kirovogradgaz - UAH 567.9 million.

