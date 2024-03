535 children killed in Ukraine as a result of armed aggression of russians - PGO

As a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the russian federation in Ukraine, more than 1,789 children were injured. As of the morning of March 13, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 535 children were killed and more than 1,254 suffered injuries of varying severity.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 524, Kharkiv - 338, Kherson - 149, Kyiv - 130, Dnipropetrovsk - 122, Mykolaiv - 101, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

According to the PGO, on March 12, as a result of a missile attack by the invaders of the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, 10 children aged 2 months to 17 years were injured.

Also, on March 12, a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were injured as a result of an enemy air strike with an air bomb of the KAB type on the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist troops on March 11 attacked civilian objects in the Okhtyrka District of the Sumy Region, in one of which children were hiding in the basement.