Over 800 Chinese repatriated from Myanmar. Photo by Xinhua.

More than 800 Chinese nationals involved in online gambling and telecom fraud crimes have been repatriated from Myanmar, the Ministry of Public Security said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The move was a result of the year-long joint operations by Chinese, Thai and Myanmar police targeting cross-border telecom fraud and online gambling, the ministry said in a press release.

Chinese police will step up international law enforcement cooperation and continue cracking down on these cross-border crimes, the ministry said.