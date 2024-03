Share:













The State Border Guard Service begins issuing documents for the right to stay in the border strip 5 km wide from the state border line.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the other day the order came into force, which approved the form of decisions that give permission to enter, stay, live, work and pass into the border strip.

It is also reported that the Administration of the State Border Guard Service continues to work on creating a unified record of persons who have received the appropriate permits so that each inspector with the help of a service tablet can quickly check the validity of the document and identify the identity of the bearer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the border regime, according to which to stay in the border strip 5 km wide from the state border line, it is necessary to have the permission of the State Border Guard Service.