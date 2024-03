Share:













Copied



In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, the number of people killed due to the attack of the russian occupation army has increased to four.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his Telegram channel.

"At night, a woman died in the hospital, wounded as a result of the attack on Kryvyi Rih. In total, four people were killed. 43 were injured. According to confirmed data, 12 of them were children," he wrote.

He added that 20 victims remain in medical facilities. Four adults and two children are in serious condition.

Lysak also noted that more than two dozen high-rise buildings, two kindergartens and two schools, an enterprise, an administrative building, a store, and a warehouse were damaged in the city. Cars were mutilated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of March 12, russian occupiers shelled the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as a result of which a fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings.

The explosion partially destroyed a wall in a high-rise building and shattered the windows.

The search and rescue operation involved not only emergency services and police officers, but also concerned residents who took people out of blocked apartments and searched for those who remained under the rubble.