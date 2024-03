Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for allocating USD 300 million in aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that every projectile is the saved lives of Ukrainians. At the same time, the President emphasized that Ukraine is counting on the fastest possible decision of Congress to approve additional aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reported this on X.

Zelenskyy added that 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, Stinger air defense systems, ammunition for HIMARS MLRS, anti-tank systems, and other weapons are critical on the battlefield and for the protection of peaceful cities and infrastructure.

The President emphasized that every projectile saves the lives of Ukrainians who suffer daily from the blows of the russian occupiers.

"I appreciate the implementation of our agreements with President Biden. We are counting on the fastest possible decision by Congress to approve additional aid to Ukraine, which will bring our joint victory closer. Thanks to U.S. President Joseph Biden, his administration, Congress, and the American people for the 55th defense aid package of USD 300 million, which provides for the satisfaction of Ukraine's urgent needs in artillery, anti-tank weapons, and air defense. Artillery shells...," wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 12, 2024

As earlier reported, on March 12, the United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which included artillery shells, ammunition for HIMARS, etc.

In addition, the United States still has no hope of passing a draft law on allocating funding to support Ukraine, which is currently being blocked by some Republicans. U.S. President Joe Biden said, "Time is running out," and Ukraine needs help right now.