Hundreds of people in Bratislava took to the streets in support of Ukraine and against pro-russian policy of Fico government

At least several hundred people gathered in the center of Bratislava on Tuesday evening to express their disagreement with the Fico government's foreign policy course regarding the russian-Ukrainian war. In particular, to express support for Ukraine and protest against the Slovak government, which, according to critics, has gotten too close to russia, DennikN reports.

The action was organized by the Slovak public initiative Peace In Ukraine, which pointed out that the foreign policy of Robert Fico's government is pro-russia, which is against the interests of Slovakia and the EU.

The action on Freedom Square began with the activation of an air raid signal. During the speeches of public figures and some politicians, they expressed indignation at the fact that some actions of the authorities "exceed all limits" and are a shame for the country. A joint statement of the initiative was also read from the stage, in which it was stated that "pro-russian rhetoric and propaganda by state authorities is unacceptable and threatens our interests and future."

Prime Minister Robert Fico's government has raised concerns among critics since coming to power last October with its sharp criticism of European military aid to Ukraine and its drive to restore both cultural and political ties with russia. He rejected aid to Ukraine with arms, except for commercial supplies.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, Fico expressed support for Hungary's decision to promise to allocate EUR 50 billion from the EU budget to help Ukraine.