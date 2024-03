Share:













Copied



Yesterday, March 12, around 11 p.m., russian occupation forces dropped a Grom-E1 aerial bomb on a five-story building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Region. As a result of the impact, two people were killed, and five were injured.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

So, on March 12, at about 11 p.m., russians dropped a Grom-E1 aerial bomb on Myrnohrad - hitting a five-story building. In total, four houses were damaged by the impact.

As a result of the russian attack on the city, two people died, and five were injured. In addition, rescuers pulled out a 13-year-old girl from under the rubble. It is reported that she was not physically injured.

Filashkin reported that all the injured are receiving medical assistance: one person is in a serious condition, and three are in a medium condition.

The search operation at the scene has been completed.

"It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk Region! I am asking everyone: take care of yourself! Evacuate!" urged Filashkin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, March 13, a russian attack drone of the Shahed type hit a high-rise building in Sumy. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

In addition, last day, March 12, russian occupation forces shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson Region. Three people were injured.