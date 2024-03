Share:













The Design and Manufacturing Company “Ukrainian Armor” has successfully tested a 10-seater specialized armored vehicle "Novator" with a combat remote-controlled module of domestic production "TAVRIA-14.5."

This is stated in the message of the company on Facebook.

The TAVRІA-14.5 armored vehicle is a combat remote-controlled uninhabited turret armed with a 14.5 mm machine gun with ammunition of 200 rounds. The TAVRІA-14.5 armored vehicle with the help of the latest and unique weapon control system, which includes a high-quality stabilization system, provides the ability to capture and accompany targets, as well as to conduct accurate fire on enemy targets in motion. The TAVRІA-14.5 armored vehicle is equipped with an optical-electronic module that allows detecting targets at a distance of more than 5 kilometers both day and night.

The level of armor protection of the combat module corresponds to the level of NATO - STANAG 1. The developer of the combat module provides an appropriate armor level of protection for the case of the optical-electronic module and the arms control system units.

The use of high-speed maneuverable armored vehicles equipped with remotely controlled combat modules not only provides additional opportunities to fight at a distance, but also keeps the military alive, the report says.