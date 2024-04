Students have a class in a prefabricated classroom in Guanting Town, Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Long.

Chinese primary and secondary schools have been asked to ensure that students go outside their classrooms for proper physical activities between classes, as per a ministry circular on myopia prevention and control.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Schools should arrange a 30-minute-long recess for sports activities every day so that students can better relieve visual fatigue, according to a circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and three other departments, announcing the launch of a month-long nationwide campaign for myopia prevention and control.

In addition, the document also urged market supervision departments across China to strictly investigate and deal with misleading marketing and publicity activities of myopia prevention and control products for children and adolescents as per law.