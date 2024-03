Share:













The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) has increased the number of Response Force to 300,000 people. It is the forward arm of the Alliance needed to deter a potential enemy during the initial phase of the conflict.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland, Major General Karol Dymanowski, stated this, as quoted by TVP Info.

According to him, several thousand NATO troops are currently on the territory of Poland.

"There are several thousand of them. They regularly train with us," Dymanowski said.

He stressed that their number could increase significantly.

"There may even be 100,000 of them," he said.

Journalists asked Dymanowski if it was possible to increase the number of American troops in Poland to 100,000 people. He called it a realistic scenario.

The general noted that this is the premise of the latest NATO plans, which were approved at the recent Alliance summit in Vilnius.

He stressed that so far the number of Response Force was 40,000, but now it makes 300,000.